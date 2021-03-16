Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

