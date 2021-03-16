Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Eric Keitz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Severn Bancorp by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.71. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

