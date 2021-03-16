Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17.

STTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

