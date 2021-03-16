Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.35, with a volume of 2530461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR.B. TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

