Sheli Z. Rosenberg Acquires 5,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RSI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

