Shelly Peet Sells 9,100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shelly Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

