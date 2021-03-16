Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $7.22 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00013169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $184,809.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

