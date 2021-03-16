SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $371,151.99

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $371,151.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,656.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.42 or 0.03218725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.00361345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.72 or 0.00944576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.00397778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00349496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00246778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022060 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

