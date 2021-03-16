Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 46.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TGOPY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

