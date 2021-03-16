Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Decreases By 32.3%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

