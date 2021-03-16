Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Expands By 32.2%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

NASDAQ:ACTC opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

