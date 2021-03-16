Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Expands By 61.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,972. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.