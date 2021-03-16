Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rises By 56.0%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 11th total of 383,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BBCP stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

