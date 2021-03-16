Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Grows By 35.6%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 14,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. Eisai has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

