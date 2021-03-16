Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Drops By 30.9%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 11th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELSE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,281. Electro-Sensors has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

