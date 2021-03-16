Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Decreases By 34.1%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ESLOY traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

