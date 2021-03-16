Short Interest in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Increases By 63.5%

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the February 11th total of 789,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIII traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 4,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. Forum Merger III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

