Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Drops By 34.8%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,769. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

