Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Drops By 25.2%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 347,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HBT stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

