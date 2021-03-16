Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Decreases By 35.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

