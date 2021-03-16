Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Declines By 32.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 2,133,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.