Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Grows By 51.7%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

