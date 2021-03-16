Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 68.0%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 191,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

