Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Declines By 30.8%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,317. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

