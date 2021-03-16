Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Declines By 30.5%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

