Short Interest in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Decreases By 24.1%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

