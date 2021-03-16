Short Interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Drops By 27.6%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 440,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NBLX stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 616,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

