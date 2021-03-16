Short Interest in One (NYSE:AONE) Rises By 72.4%

One (NYSE:AONE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ONE in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Get ONE alerts:

NYSE AONE opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. ONE has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58.

About ONE

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.