Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Decreases By 37.1%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 11th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,885. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

