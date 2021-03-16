Short Interest in Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Declines By 45.4%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 108,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,965. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47. Seadrill has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

