Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Decreases By 38.9%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 11th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 73,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,912,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

