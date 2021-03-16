Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Declines By 45.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRAX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

