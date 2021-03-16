Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Expands By 44.1%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 11th total of 938,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,502.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

