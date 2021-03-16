Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Grows By 52.6%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 8,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ODP shares. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. State Street Corp bought a new position in The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

