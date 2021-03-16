Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Increases By 29.4%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $$36.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. Toho has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

