Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Expands By 59.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

