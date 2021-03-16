Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 41.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 11th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NCV remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,354. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

