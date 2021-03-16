Short Interest in VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Rises By 52.4%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,671,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 2,409,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,998,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. VIVO Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

