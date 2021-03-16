SHPING (SHPING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,299.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $199,529.84 and $25,299.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00660931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00025995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035382 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

