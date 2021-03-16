SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,736 shares of company stock worth $11,920,663. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

