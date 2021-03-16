Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 11th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SVLKF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

