SingularDTV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 99% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00660931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00025995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035382 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

