Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

