Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 41,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE TME opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

