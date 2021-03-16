Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 424 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 350,726 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.