Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

