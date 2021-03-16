Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,873. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,148 shares of company stock worth $19,474,436. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 90.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

