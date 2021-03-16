Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after purchasing an additional 745,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

