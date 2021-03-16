SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 1,107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.8 days.

CWYUF opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

