Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.97 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

